Bangladesh to receive 500 mln USD from World Bank to improve road, digital connectivity

DHAKA, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — The Bangladeshi government has signed a 500-million-U.S. dollar financing agreement with the World Bank to help upgrade a highway and enhance connection of rural roads and markets, benefitting over 20 million people living in the country’s western region, said a statement received here on Monday.

The Western Economic Corridor and Regional Enhancement (WeCARE) Program Phase I project will help upgrade the 48 km two-lane Jashore-Jhenaidah road to a modern four-lane highway.

The project will also help rehabilitate about 600 km of area connecting rural roads and building new or developing existing rural markets.

It will also install fiber-optic cables along the highway to ensure fast and reliable internet service.

According to the statement, the project is the first of a multi-phased 1.4 billion-U.S. dollar program of 10 years to upgrade the existing 110 km two-lane highway, Bhomra-Satkhira-Navaron and Jashore-Jhenaidah.

In the current phase, it said the project will be implemented in four districts: Jashore, Jhenaidah, Magura, and Chuadanga.

In the first two years, the project will create about 1.3 million day jobs for local people, said the statement. Enditem