Bangladesh: Virus deaths top 4,000, cases near 300,000

DHAKA, Bangladesh

Coronavirus fatalities in Bangladesh have passed the grim milestone of 4,000, while the number of cases is now just shy of 300,000, authorities said on Tuesday.

At least 45 fatalities over the past day raised the death toll to 4,028, as the overall case count increased by 2,545 to reach 299,628, according to a Health Ministry statement.

Some 3,881 more COVID-19 patients recovered, taking the total to 186,756 and bringing the recovery rate up to 62.33%.

The country’s death rate has risen to 1.34%, the daily infection rate has dropped to 17.98%, and the total infection rate now stands at 20.38%, the statement said.

Bangladesh has conducted over 1.47 million COVID-19 tests so far, with 14,153 more done over the past 24 hours.

However, experts continue to call for more tests and introduction of other testing methods to curb the spread of the virus.

The capital Dhaka saw a 56% rise in infections in August compared to last month, according to government figures.

The fatality rate in Dhaka division stands at 48.29%, the data showed.

School exams called off

The Bangladesh government has cancelled the nationwide primary education board examinations.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education’s proposal was approved by the prime minister’s office on Tuesday, ministry official Akram Al Hossain told reporters in Dhaka.

He said it was still not feasible for schools to reopen in September and a decision on the matter will be taken soon.

Educational institutions in Bangladesh were closed soon after the country’s first COVID-19 cases were detected on March 8.