Bangladesh will meet with US officials to discuss sanctions against top police officers.

Every year, 1,000 people are killed by US police ‘in the line of duty,’ according to the foreign minister.

Bangladesh, DHAKA

Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Tuesday that his country will discuss the recently announced sanctions against seven current and former top officials from Bangladesh’s elite police force with the US administration.

Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Benazir Ahmed and six other current and former officials of the elite police force, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), including its director general, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, were sanctioned by the US Department of Treasury on Friday for human rights violations.

“It is with great sadness that the United States has imposed sanctions against our agency, which has a strong reputation in the fight against terrorism and other criminal activities,” Momen said at a virtual press conference.

He continued, “We have gathered information that nearly 600,000 people in the United States go missing every year, but they are taking action against us over a few hundred people who have been unaccounted for in the last ten years.”

Momen went on to say that every year, more than 1,000 people are killed by police in the United States.

“However, no one questions them because the killings are considered to be in the line of duty by the US police force.”

He emphasized that the United States is an ally and that the snag in friendly relations will be resolved through dialogue.

“We hope that the current crisis can be resolved through friendly dialogue as well,” Momen said.