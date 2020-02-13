Bangladeshi FM commends China’s efforts against novel coronavirus outbreak

DHAKA, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday extended his appreciation to the Chinese government for its efforts to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“I firmly believe that your government will soon prevail over the situation and be able to stop further aggravation of the situation,” Momen said in a message written to Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to a statement of the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In the message, Momen shared his government’s readiness to extend help to those who have contracted the virus, said the statement.

Momen expressed his deep condolences for the loss of lives due to the virus in the central city of Wuhan and other places in China, as well as his sympathy for the families of the victims.

Meanwhile, Momen extended his government’s gratitude to the Chinese government for taking care of Bangladeshi students studying in Chinese universities.

Bangladesh will stand by the side of the Chinese people and government to address the crisis, Momen said.