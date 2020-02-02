Bangladeshi Internet users hit about 100 million in 2019

DHAKA, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — With addition of 8.08 million new users last year, the total number of Bangladeshi Internet users reached about 100 million at the end of last December, the statistics of the country’s telecom regulator showed Wednesday.

Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) data showed that the number of subscribers in the country reached 99.428 million. Of the total subscribers, the BTRC data showed that there were 93.681 million mobile Internet users and 5.742 million broadband Internet users in the country while the rest of the connections are through WiMAX (Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access).

The country’s cell phone companies last year saw over 8 million new users to take the total subscribers base to 165.572 million at the end of last month.

Bangladesh currently has four mobile companies, three of which are foreign-backed cell phone operators.

The number of subscribers of mobile operators, Grameenphone, Robi Axiata, Banglalink and Teletalk stood at 76.462 million, 49.004 million, 35.239 million and 4.868 million respectively at the end of last year, BTRC data showed.