Bangladeshi Internet users hit nearly 112 mln in 2020

DHAKA, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — With addition of 12.447 million new users in 2020, the total number of Bangladeshi Internet users reached nearly 112 million by the end of December, the statistics of the country’s telecom regulator showed recently.

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) data showed that the number of subscribers in the country reached 111.875 million at the end of December, 2020.

Of the total subscribers, the BTRC data showed that there were 102.353 million mobile internet and 9.522 million broadband Internet users in the country.

The country’s total number of mobile phone subscribers hit 170.137 million at the end of the last year.

Bangladesh currently has four mobile companies, three of which are foreign-backed cellphone operators. Enditem