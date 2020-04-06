Bangladeshi ministers hail Anadolu Agency’s success

DHAKA, Bangladesh

Two top Bangladeshi ministers congratulated Anadolu Agency on completing 100 years of providing accurate news to its readers.

“I am delighted to know that Anadolu Agency, Turkey’s state-run news agency and one of the world’s oldest news agencies, is about to celebrate its 100th foundation anniversary,” Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said in a statement.

On April 6, the Turkish news agency celebrates 100 years of news production, dissemination as ‘reliable source of news’.

He urged the Ankara-based international news agency to focus on the fast-growing Bangladeshi economy in its stories.

“Anadolu Agency should publish reports highlighting the development achievements of Bangladesh and the opportunities that it offers in addition to strong historical and cultural ties between the two friendly countries.”

Addressing Turkish people as “brothers”, he said: “May I request our brotherly Turkish investors and business houses to invest in Bangladesh.

“Bangladesh offers a very lucrative investment package and its government is very business friendly.”

He also praised the agency for highlighting Bangladesh’s role in resolving the Rohingya refugee crisis.

“The agency also reports on Bangladesh government’s great humanitarian role of sheltering nearly 1.2 million persecuted Rohingyas, displaced people of Myanmar.”

He requested Anadolu Agency to launch a Bangla language service.

“It’s really very encouraging that as Anadolu Agency currently produces news in 13 languages and serves in 93 countries, I expect that the agency will take initiative to launch the Bangla version of it for wider circulation in Bangladesh.”

Meanwhile, talking to Anadolu Agency over the phone, Bangladesh’s Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal also congratulated Anadolu Agency on completing 100 years.

“The bilateral relation between Bangladesh and Turkey is very strong and we hope that this relation will bolster in the days to come and Anadolu Agency will play a positive role in this regard,” Kamal said.

He praised top-notch journalism by Anadolu Agency, saying: “I expect that this media outlet will continue its quality journalism and will show no compromise to falsehood.”

The minister also lauded the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as well as the people of Turkey.

Anadolu Agency was officially launched on April 6, 1920, 17 days before the Turkish Grand National Assembly convened for the first time.

It announced the first legislation passed by the assembly, which established the Republic of Turkey.

As a global news agency, Anadolu Agency is among the 10 most influential media outlets in the world, providing its subscribers in more than 90 countries thousands of news stories, photos, videos, infographics, and other information-based content through its global network of correspondents and photojournalists in 100 countries.