Bangladeshi parents are compelled to send their children to expensive private schools.

Bangladeshi parents are compelled to send their children to a costly private school.

Parents choose private education because of a lack of funding and poor education in public schools.

Bangladesh, DHAKA

Bangladeshi families are struggling to keep up with their children’s rising educational costs.

Hasanul Kutub, 43, is a senior executive at a private hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital.

His two sons, who are in third and fifth grades, attend a private school.

He claims that despite having a two-income family, he doesn’t save much.

“I earn around 50,000 taka ((dollar)585) per month, while my wife works as a schoolteacher and earns 20,000 taka ((dollar)335).

After paying monthly school and tuition fees, we barely have anything left over.”

According to UNESCO’s Global Education Monitoring Report, the proportion of urban households paying for private tuition increased from 48% in 2000 to 67% in 2010.

According to the same report, the percentage of rural households paying for private tuition has increased from 27% to 54%.

Households in Bangladesh cover two-thirds of the total cost of education, according to the report, which falls under the category of out-of-pocket expenditure.

The government spends about 12-13 percent of its national budget on education, whereas the UN recommends that it be at least 20%.

Budget restrictions

According to educationalist Rasheda K Choudhury, the majority of the budget is spent on teacher salaries and infrastructure development, leaving little money for curriculum development.

Bangladesh has almost one million teachers, according to the World Bank.

“Education is in higher demand in Bangladesh than it has ever been, across all income groups and genders.”

From a marginalized farmer to a decision-maker who wants their child to receive an education, it’s a pretty good sign.

“However, there is a significant supply-demand gap,” Choudhury said.

“And on the supply side of education, state investment in education has remained stagnant for the last ten years,” she continued.

She stated that the government runs less than 10% of the country’s secondary schools, as an example.

Furthermore, many parents believe that the educational quality in government schools is poor.

According to a USAID report, 44% of students in public schools in Bangladesh finish first grade unable to read their first word, resulting in grade repetition, dropout, and barriers to a knowledge-based economy.

