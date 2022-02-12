Bangladeshi Rohingyas are concerned about the identity of over 100,000 newborns.

Despite the fact that nearly half of the over 1 million Rohingya living in Bangladesh’s overcrowded refugee camps are children growing up in deplorable conditions, the persecuted people are more concerned about the future of over 100,000 newborn babies who have been added since the mass exodus four and a half years ago.

According to Amnesty International, around 750,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Myanmar’s Rakhine state to Bangladesh in August 2017, bringing the total number of stateless people in the South Asian country to more than 1.2 million.

Stateless Rohingya are growing increasingly concerned about the future status and survival of newborn babies, as the number continues to rise despite the uncertainty of peaceful and dignified repatriation.

In the three years since August 2017, nearly 76,000 babies were born in refugee camps, according to a Save the Children report released in August 2020.

Based on the current growth rate, the number of babies is expected to have surpassed 100,000.

“We are very concerned about the future of our newborn babies,” Ayesha Khatun, a Rohingya mother of two children, told Anadolu Agency. “The Myanmar government has refused to recognize us as legal citizens of the country despite our long history in the country.”

Khatun, who lives on the remote Bangladeshi island of Bhasan Char with her husband, said she had given birth to her second child three years ago in Bangladesh’s mainland camps in Cox’s Bazar, and that she was expecting another baby in the coming months.

“I don’t know what my two children’s status or national identity will be because we are stateless people without refugee status in Bangladesh and are denied citizenship rights in our home country,” she explained.

Thousands of Rohingya in Bangladesh, including Khatun, are worried about their children’s future.

Happiness becomes a source of concern.

One of their two boys was born in Bangladesh more than two years ago, according to Mohammad Khushan and Taslima Begum, a Rohingya couple at the mainland camp in Cox’s Bazar.

“Many families in the camps, like ours, have newborn babies.

