Bangladeshi students are committing suicide due to dwindling job opportunities.

In Bangladesh, students are committing suicide due to dwindling job opportunities.

According to a study, 101 university students will commit suicide in 2021.

In Bangladesh, university students are committing suicide due to dwindling job opportunities caused by a widening gap between market demand and academic skills.

Shovon (not his real name), a recent graduate of the University of Dhaka’s Department of Philosophy, told Anadolu Agency about his depression, which led to his suicide attempt.

“At the time of the pandemic in 2020, I was too old for government jobs (30 years old).”

My part-time job as well as my tuition were both lost.

I had no choice but to return to the village because I couldn’t afford to stay in Dhaka during the siege.

“However, some of my friends have already gotten government jobs, which has caused my parents and relatives to be frustrated with me,” he explained.

“I became isolated and lost my circle of friends.”

Deep down, I felt empty, depressed, and frustrated.

Finally, I made the decision to take my own life.

“However, with the help of some friends, I managed to survive and return to normal,” he added.

According to a study by the Aachol Foundation, which works to prevent student suicides, at least 101 university students committed suicide in 2021, with 64.36 percent of them being male students.

“Students’ inability to adapt to an uncertain future and their lack of access to adequate educational opportunities may be classified as the primary catalyst of suicide cases,” Tansen Rose, the foundation’s founding president, told Anadolu Agency.

COVID-19 pandemic’s repercussions

Kamal Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury, a professor at the University of Dhaka’s Department of Clinical Psychology, told Anadolu Agency that the young generation’s mental strength had deteriorated, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He went on to say that during the pandemic, financial insecurity and depression were major causes, and that social hype for government jobs, high expectations, and a lack of mental stability among fresh graduates contributed to this fragile state.

“A lack of participation in sports, social, and cultural activities stunts mental development, isolating youth.”

When their expectations aren’t met, they become depressed, and eventually commit suicide,” the clinical psychologist explained.

He called for national mental health specialists to help these young people, as mental health care is still underserved in Bangladesh.

