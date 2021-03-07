Bangladesh’s COVID-19 cases reach 549,184, 635 new infections reported

DHAKA, March 5 (Xinhua) — Bangladesh reported 635 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths on Friday, making the tally at 549,184 and the death toll at 8,441, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 13,710 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 501,144 including 676 new recoveries on Friday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.54 percent and the current recovery rate is 91.25 percent. Enditem