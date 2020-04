DHAKA, April 5 (Xinhua) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh abruptly spiked Sunday, rising by 18 and bringing the total to 88.

The death toll rose to nine as the country confirmed one more fatality Sunday, Bangladeshi Health Minister Zahid Maleque told journalists in an online press briefing.

Samples from 367 persons were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh, the minister said.

So far 55 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the country, he said.