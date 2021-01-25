Bangladesh’s COVID-19 cases rise to 532,401, death toll reaches 8,041

DHAKA, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Bangladesh recorded 602 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths on Monday, bringing its total tally to 532,401 with 8,041 deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 14,829 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 476,979 including 566 new recoveries on Monday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is currently 1.51 percent and recovery rate is 89.59 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest number of daily cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30 last year. Enditem