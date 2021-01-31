Bangladesh’s COVID-19 cases rise to 534,770, death toll reaches 8,111

DHAKA, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — Bangladesh recorded 363 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths on Saturday, bringing its total tally to 534,770 with 8,111 deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 12,084 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood currently at 479,297 including 337 new recoveries on Saturday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is currently 1.52 percent and recovery rate is 89.63 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest number of daily cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30 last year. Enditem