Bangladesh’s COVID-19 death toll tops 3,900, total cases reach 292,625

DHAKA, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — Bangladesh confirmed 46 more fatalities from COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the country’s death toll to more than 3,907, according to the health ministry.

According to the latest figures reported by the country’s Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 2,265 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed infections in the country totaled 292,625.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.34 percent and the recovery rate is 60 percent.

According to the ministry, 11,356 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in labs across the country.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stands at 175,567 including 2,952 new recoveries, according to the health ministry. Enditem