Bangladesh’s COVID-19 tally rises to 4,186, death toll at 127

DHAKA, April 23 (Xinhua) — A total of 414 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported from Bangladesh capital Dhaka and elsewhere in the country in the last 24 hours as of 8:00 a.m. local time Thursday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said.

He told a press conference on Thursday that Bangladesh’s COVID-19 death toll increased to 127 as health officials confirmed seven more fatalities in the last 24 hours.

With the new cases reported, he said the number of cases increased to 4,186 in the country’s 58 out of 64 districts so far.

During the last 24 hours, 16 more patients were released from hospital, bringing the number of total recovered patients in Bangladesh so far to 108. Enditem