Bangladesh’s forex reserves surge past 37.7 bln USD amid COVID-19

DHAKA, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserves have soared past 37.7 billion U.S. dollars amid the COVID-19 pandemic, helped by a robust growth in inflow of Eid remittances, central bank data showed recently.

According to the provisional Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, forex exchange reserves rose to 37,743.59 million U.S. dollars on Aug. 12.

A bank official said this is the highest level of forex reserves Bangladesh has ever held.

Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserves reached a record high of 37.2 billion U.S. dollars by the end of July, the central bank data showed.

The BB Forex Reserve and Treasury Management Department official attributed the robust rise in foreign currency reserves to the steady remittance growth ahead of Muslim Eid al-Adha festival and the slump in import bills due to COVID-19 that made businesses in the country sluggish in the recent months.

The BB data showed that millions of Bangladeshis living and working abroad sent home 2.6 billion U.S. dollars in remittances in July, a new monthly record.

Experts said the current reserve level is good enough to support Bangladesh’s resilience to external odds, as well as to maintain macroeconomic stability in light of the unabated COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the figure reported by the DGHS under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the country totaled 274,525, while fatalities stood at 3,625. Enditem