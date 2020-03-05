Bangladesh’s July-February remittances total 12.50 bln USD

DHAKA, March 5 (Xinhua) — Bangladeshi people living and working abroad in the first eight months of the current 2019-20 fiscal year (July 2019-June 2020) remitted home 12.50 billion U.S. dollars, a central bank official said Thursday.

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) official who preferred to be unnamed said Bangladeshis remitted home 1.45 billion U.S. dollars last month.

Overseas Bangladeshis in February last year sent home 1.32 billion dollars, the BB data showed.

In the first eight months of the last 2018-19 fiscal year (July 2018-June 2019), Bangladesh received 10.41 billion U.S. dollars remittance, according to BB statistics.