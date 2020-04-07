Bangladesh’s media industry congratulates Anadolu Agency

DHAKA, Bangladesh

National newspaper editors and media workers in Bangladesh offered congratulatory messages and wishes to Anadolu Agency as it marked its 100th founding anniversary.

Mustafiz Shafi, acting editor of The Daily Samakal, one of the most widely read Bengali language newspapers in the country, was among them.

“I am very much glad to know that Anadolu Agency, one of the leading news outlets in the world, is going to celebrate its centenary on April 6, 2020. It is a matter of pride that the agency is playing a great role in covering news of all aspects around the world, maintaining high professionalism and accuracy.

“I firmly believe that Anadolu Agency of the Republic of Turkey will continue its glorious journey by offering the world more stories, photos, videos, infographics and relevant informative content in the days ahead,” Shafi added.

Reaz Ahmad, executive editor of the Dhaka Tribune, a leading English newspaper based in the capital, also sent a congratulatory message.

“It’s heartening to know that Anadolu Agency, a leading provider of global news, is going to celebrate its 100th anniversary on April 6, 2020. Founded by the great Turkish leader Mustafa Kemal Ataturk some 100 years ago, Anadolu earned a name in the international news circuit by providing a variety of news and features.

“I congratulate the reputed news agency and its talented management and news teams for reaching the centenary milestone. It’s a great feat in itself,” Ahmad said.

Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, editor in chief of major Bengali language newspaper the Daily Manab Zamin, also conveyed his wishes.

“It is a great pleasure to learn of Anadolu Agency’s successful completion of 100 years in operation. Anadolu is synonymous with excellent news standards, and sustaining that standard for a century is an extraordinary reflection of how it has not only weathered competitive, economic and political storms but has flourished through adapting to the times while maintaining its core values. I wish Anadolu Agency every success going forward and hope that it continues its journey over many more centuries,” said Chowdhury.

Inam Ahmed, editor of The Business Standard, a business-oriented English language newspaper, in his congratulatory message highlighted Anadolu Agency’s role in providing a different perspective to the Western-biased view in terms of news content.

“Anadolu Agency is definitely an interesting news site that gives a different perspective to the Western-biased view of the world. The very fact that it has existed for a hundred years gives reason to celebrate its birth centenary. The site looks smart and its content is rich. Wish it many more years of success,” said Ahmed.

Saiful Alam, president of the Bangladesh National Press Club, in a brief interview described how Anadolu Agency is playing a significant role for its readers here in Bangladesh.

“Anadolu Agency has gained a strong position among readers worldwide as a reliable news source. In the last 100 years of the history of this news outlet, it contributed a lot during different critical situations across the world.”

“It is a world of globalization, and media has a great responsibility to contribute to restoring peace and stability here, and I strongly believe that Anadolu Agency is performing a significant role in this regard.”

A huge number of Bangladeshi people like Anadolu Agency due to its authenticity and in-depth journalism, he added.

“I wholeheartedly wish for the ever success of Anadolu Agency on the eve of its 100th birth centenary.”

Shamsul Huq Zahid, Joint Editor of English daily The Financial Express, said he was pleased to follow Anadolu Agency “on any international issue for its accuracy and in-depth information.”

“No Muslim country in the world has such a powerful news agency like the Anadolu Agency… I hope that in the coming days the Anadolu Agency will be able to continue its great service as it has done in the previous 100 years despite ups and downs in different situation,” Zahid added.

“I like to express my heartfelt greetings to all staffs of the Anadolu Agency across the world for its tremendous efforts in the arena of media. Happy founding anniversary to Anadolu Agency,” he said.

Anadolu Agency was officially launched on April 6, 1920, 17 days before the Turkish Grand National Assembly convened for the first time.

It announced the first legislation passed by the assembly, which established the Republic of Turkey.

As a global news agency, Anadolu Agency is among the 10 most influential media outlets in the world, providing its subscribers in more than 90 countries thousands of news stories, photos, videos, infographics, and other information-based content through its global network of correspondents and photojournalists in 100 countries.