Bank holidays in the United Kingdom in 2022: A complete list of dates and when the next UK bank holiday will take place.

Bank holidays in the United Kingdom in 2022: A complete list of dates and when the next UK bank holiday will occur.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022 will result in an extra bank holiday for each of the UK nations.

Despite the fact that Covid-19 has disrupted our bank holidays in recent years, they still provide many people with a valuable day off.

In addition, as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the UK will receive an extra bank holiday in 2022, with a four-day weekend at the start of June.

The next bank holiday is on Monday, January 3rd, and it is observed throughout the United Kingdom as a replacement for New Year’s Day.

Because, like Christmas Day, January 1 falls on a Saturday, you’ll have an extra day to recover from your New Year’s Eve celebrations.

England and Wales always have the same bank holidays, but Scotland and Northern Ireland have some of their own.

Scotland’s summer bank holiday, for example, occurs at the beginning of August rather than the end.

Following the passage of the Bank Holidays Act of 1871, introduced by Liberal politician Sir John Lubbock, all four countries used to celebrate the same day.

However, following a trial period that began in 1965, the date for England, Wales, and Northern Ireland was permanently moved to the end of August in 1971.

Because Christmas Day in 2022 falls on a Sunday, the bank holiday will be rescheduled, as it was in 2021.

While the Boxing Day bank holiday will fall on December 26 as usual, there will be a substitute Christmas day off on Tuesday, December 27, giving the UK a four-day festive weekend once again.

The following is a complete list of bank holiday dates for the four UK countries in 2022, including the extra day off for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee:

On February 6, the Queen will mark the 70th anniversary of her coronation.

However, that date is also the anniversary of her father King George VI’s death, and the monarch does not wish to commemorate it.

Instead, the Platinum Jubilee weekend, like the Queen’s Golden and Diamond Jubilees, will take place in the first week of June, with the summer month providing a better chance.

