Bank of England assessing scale of virus hit to UK…

LONDON, March 5 – The Bank of England’s top policymakers are trying to gauge the scale of the hit to Britain’s economy from the spread of coronavirus, governor Mark Carney said on Thursday.

“The MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) is assessing the economic impacts and considering the policy implications of various possible scenarios,” Carney said.

“The Bank will take all necessary steps to support the UK economy and financial system, consistent with our statutory responsibilities. Our policy arsenal includes monetary policy instruments, special liquidity facilities, and macroprudential tools,” he said. (Reporting by David Milliken and Andy Bruce Writing by William Schomberg)