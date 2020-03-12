Bank of England cuts main interest rate to 0.25 percent

LONDON, March 11 (Xinhua) — The Bank of England cut its main interest rate from 0.75 percent to 0.25 percent on Wednesday as part of a package of measures to cushion the impact of COVID-19.

At a special meeting which ended on Tuesday, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to reduce the rate by 50 basis points to 0.25 percent, according to a statement from the bank.

The cut is expected to support business and consumer confidence during the epidemic, bolster the cash flows of businesses and households, reduce costs and improve the availability of finance.

“The Bank of England’s role is to help UK businesses and households manage through an economic shock that could prove sharp and large, but should be temporary,” the bank said, adding that “a comprehensive and timely package of measures” will help prevent a temporary disruption from causing longer-lasting economic harm.