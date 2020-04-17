Banksy Reveals Surprisingly Grim Bathroom and Blatant Waste of Toilet Paper

Even famed international street artists are remaining in captivity in keeping with government orders, as Bristol’s enfant terrible Banksy has taken to decorating his toilet in traditional street art style for something to do.

The most shocking elements are the ancient toilet – revealing that despite his nouveau riches he has resisted temptation to get the builders in to have his toilet gentrified and the walls marbled – and the trappings of wealth and luxury on display in the form of a roll of toilet paper, casually unfurled to make a joke, with scant regard as to where the next roll is coming from.

Imperial Leather, eh? Bit posh for a so-called man of the people. [Instagram]