Banska Bystrica climbs to top of Tipsport Liga

BRATISLAVA, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — With Slovan Bratislava and Kosice sitting Sunday’s Tipsport Liga schedule out, Banska Bystrica jumped to the top of the standings, beating Budapest 4-2 in the 47th round of Slovakia’s premier hockey league.

Banska Bystrica opened the flood gates against a tired Budapest in the third period, scoring 3 goals and building a solid lead. But the visitors later managed to cut to two despite playing with only ten forwards. Then a late empty-net goal sealed the home team’s third consecutive victory.

The last season’s champions returned to the top of the Tipsport Liga standings after triumphing 4-2.

Zvolen kept on riding the winning wave, crushing Nove Zamky 6-0 and stretching the winning streak to five. Nitra was the only team from the bottom half of the league to celebrate a win on Sunday and moved up to seventh spot in the process.

Zvolen’s series of victories keep it only a single point behind fourth-ranked Poprad. The home team’s fifth consecutive triumph was the easiest of the bunch.

Lukas Handlovsky led Poprad to a 5-1 victory over ninth-ranked Miskolc, the other of the two Hungarian teams playing in the Slovak premier league, with two goals.