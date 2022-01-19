Barbados, the world’s youngest republic, has begun voting in general elections.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley of the Labour Party is widely expected to win a second term.

Barbados’ early general elections began on Wednesday in the world’s youngest republic.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley, the leader of the Barbados Labour Party (BLP), shocked many when she called for early elections in December.

Bloomberg reported on the 28th to pull the country out of an economic crisis.

“I’m concerned that if we enter 2022 as a divided nation, we’ll stifle and frustrate our own progress,” Mottley, who was elected prime minister for a five-year term in 2018, told BNN Bloomberg.

The BLP has 29 of the 30 legislative seats on the Caribbean island.

The polls will be open until 6 p.m. local time, with the results expected later that evening.

Voters blame the current reversal on the coronavirus pandemic and a drop in tourism revenues, so Mottley is widely expected to win a second term.

Barbados became a republic after removing Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom as its head of state.

In a ceremony held in Bridgetown, the capital, on Nov.

Sandra Mason, 72, took over as president on December 30th.

Prince Charles, who represented the British monarchy that ruled the island for 394 years, attended the event, which also marked the island’s 55th independence anniversary.

Barbados was one of England’s first slave colonies, with English colonists arriving in 1627.

Barbados abolished slavery in 1834 and gained independence in 1966, but it remained part of the Commonwealth, with the British queen as head of state.