Ida B Wells, a black journalist and activist, has been turned into a Barbie doll.

Ida B Wells, a black journalist and activist, has been transformed into a Barbie doll.

Ida B Wells, a black journalist and activist, has been immortalized in doll form by Barbie.

According to reports, the likeness of Black journalist Ida B Wells will be turned into a Barbie — a Mattel doll — as the newest role model in Barbie’s “Inspiring Women” series in honor of her historic achievements.

CNN reports that the Wells doll will be dressed in an “1800s-style” high neck gown, with her hair “piled atop her head.”

The Wells Barbie doll, according to The Washington Post, is holding a copy of the “Memphis Free Speech and Headlight,” which Wells co-owned.

In a post on Instagram, Barbie said, “Barbie is proud to honor the incredible Ida B Wells as the newest role model in our Inspiring Women series, dedicated to spotlighting heroes who paved the way for generations of girls to dream big and make a difference.”

Barbie wrote on Instagram, “When kids learn about heroes like Ida B Wells, they don’t just imagine a better future – they know they have the power to make it a reality.”

According to The Washington Post, the anti-lynching crusader was born into slavery in Mississippi during the Civil War and co-founded the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).

Locals were outraged by Wells’ “scathing indictments” of lynchings of Black men, according to NPR, and the “Memphis Free Speech” offices were demolished.

Wells received a posthumous Pulitzer Prize in 2020 for her “courageous reporting” on the violence against African Americans “during the era of lynching,” according to the Washington Post.

According to BETcom, Wells’ great-granddaughter, author, and historian Michelle Duster said in a statement via a press release, “This is an incredible opportunity to shine a light on her truth and enduring legacy to empower a new generation to speak up for what they believe in.”

Wells joins a long list of other women honored in the series, including Dr.

Maya Angelou, Katherine Johnson, and Rosa Parks were among the women who allegedly changed the world, according to BET.

On Monday, January 1st,

The Wells doll will be available for purchase on January 1st at major retailers.

According to a tweet from…, she is seventeen years old.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]