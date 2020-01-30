Barbie unveils its new line of inclusive dolls including a bald doll and another with vitiligo

The makers of Barbie have announced their plans to reveal an inclusive range of dolls – including one with the skin condition vitiligo and another with no hair – in an effort to increase the diversity of their range.

California-based company Mattel said it wants to provide a ‘multi-dimensional view of beauty and fashion’ and ‘represent global diversity and inclusivity,’ with the additions to its Fashionistas line.

The new models, which include a Ken doll with long hair and a Barbie with a prosthetic leg, will be rolled out throughout 2020, with the vitiligo doll set for release in the spring.

The manufacturer explained they hoped the doll would allow ‘kids to play out even more stories they see in the world around them’.

A prototype of the doll was debuted on Barbie’s Instagram channel @BarbieStyle in 2019, becoming the channels most ‘liked’ post ever with 152,367 likes.

Barbie released several dolls with permanent disabilities in 2019 after collaborating with teen activist Jordan Reeves, and new additions then included a Barbie in a wheelchair. This year they are releasing another Barbie with a prosthetic limb in a dark skintone.

Jordan said: ‘I have always thought dolls are a really good way for kids to learn about disabilities.

‘Kids have a chance to grow up learning about limb differences and amputees while they play.’

Speaking of the addition of a bald Barbie, the brand said it was ‘reflective of hair trends seen from catwalk to the sidewalk.’

‘If a girl is experiencing hair loss for any reason, she can see herself reflected in the line.

Ken dolls are also getting a more inclusive updates, from complexion to the colour and length of their hair. One male doll sports a long blond mane, while another dons red hair.

The move is part of a broader effort by Mattel to make its toys more representative.

The two bestselling Barbie Fashionista dolls in the UK last year were ones with wheelchairs, according to the company.

Globally, the bestseller in the Fashionista range was a ‘curvy black doll with afro hair,’ it added.

Mattel’s inclusive campaign has flourished for the last five years, and saw Mattel now offer Barbie dolls that come in five body types, 22 skin tones, 76 hair styles, 94 hair colours, and 13 eye colours.

Meanwhile, Ken dolls are available in four body types, 18 sculpts, 13 skin tones, 9 eye colours and 22 hair colours.