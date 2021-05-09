Barca, Atletico draw while nobody pulls clear of relegation zone in La Liga

MADRID, May 8 (Xinhua) — Real Madrid can go to the top of La Liga if they win their home game against Sevilla on Sunday night after Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona drew 0-0 in the Camp Nou on Saturday.

A tense affair saw Atletico have the better of the first half as they limited Barca’s passing and forced Marc Andre Ter Stegen into three excellent saves to deny Marcos Llorente, Luis Suarez, and Yannick Carrasco.

Barca improved slightly after the break and Atletico were more limited in attack, but apart from a Leo Messi free-kick that had Jan Oblak at full stretch, they didn’t manage a threatening shot on target.

Their best chances came in the closing minutes when Ousmane Dembele headed over when he should have scored and a last-minute free-kick from Messi that just went the wrong side of the post.

Ante Budimir scored an 88th-minute equalizer to deny Athletic Club Bilbao three points that would have put them in the battle for a place in Europe next season.

Ion Morcillo opened the scoring for Athletic in the first minute only for Darko Brasanac to equalize midway through the first half and although Ohain Sancet’s header put Athletic back in front, Budimir salvaged a point for Osasuna with his late header.

Alaves wasted a chance to pull clear of the relegation zone after being held to a 2-2 draw at home to Levante, although the home side can be grateful for a point after Joselu’s 89th-minute goal earned a draw after two goals from Jose Luis Morales saw Levante fight back to take the lead after Pere Pons’ first-half opener for Alaves.

Alaves’ point did help to edge them away from the bottom three after Huesca lost 2-1 away to Cadiz.

All of the goals came in a frantic four minutes before the halftime whistle with Marcos Mauro opening the scoring following a corner in the 43rd minute. Cadiz’s lead lasted just two minutes before Rafa Mir equalized with a spectacular strike from the corner of the area, but Gaston Silva then turned a cross into his own net in injury time to put Cadiz back in front.

On Friday night Real Sociedad took a big step towards assuring their place in Europe next season with a 2-0 win at home to struggling Elche.

Elche had an uphill struggle from the 8th minute when midfielder Raul Guti was sent off for a high tackle, but they held on with 10 men until Aritz Elustondo’s header put Real Sociedad ahead with just 18 minutes left to play and Mikel Oyarzabal sealed the win in injury time. Enditem