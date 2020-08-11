Barca back to work ahead of Champions League quarterfinal

MADRID, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — FC Barcelona coach Quique Setien was able to work with practically a full squad as his side prepares for their Champions League quarterfinal against Bayern Munich in Lisbon on Friday night.

The Barca squad returned to work after enjoying a day off on Monday and fans will have been grateful to see Lionel Messi play a full part in the session with no apparent problems, after receiving a heavy challenge from Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly in Saturday’s 3-1 win against the Italian team.

Messi trained wearing a bandage which protected his left ankle and calf, which were both caught by Koulibaly, but should have no problems in facing the German double winners.

Winger Ousmane Dembele also trained with the Barca squad exactly six months after his operation in Finland to repair a torn tendon in his right leg. Dembele has been working with the squad for the past week and will almost certainly be included in the squad that travels to Lisbon on Thursday.

The only player who missed training was central defender Samuel Umtiti, who continues to recover from a knee injury and he will miss out on the squad, which Setien will name after Wednesday’s training session.

Tuesday afternoon sees the Barca squad undergo their PCR tests for COVID-19, which are required by UEFA 72 hours before their game, and the squad will face a second round of tests after arriving in Portugal on Thursday morning. Enditem