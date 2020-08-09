Barca beat Napoli to meet Bayern in Champions League quarters

Lionel Messi celebrates a goal in FC Barcelona’s UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second-round clash with Napoli at Camp Nou on August 8, 2020. (Photo by courtesy of FC Barcelona)

MADRID, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) — FC Barcelona booked their place in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League with a 3-1 win over Napoli at the Camp Nou Stadium on Saturday night.

Barca went into the game with the advantage of a 1-1 away draw in the first leg, but with question marks over their form in the last 11 weeks of Spain’s domestic season.

To further complicate matters, Barca coach Quique Setien was without midfielders Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal through suspension, although Frenkie De Jong returned after injury.

Napoli sounded a warning in the second minute of the game when Dreis Mertens hit the outside of the post, but Barca took the lead in the 15th minute after Clement Lenglet powered home a header from Ivan Rakitic’s corner.

It was 2-0 in the 23rd minute when Lionel Messi’s persistence took him through three challenges before curling a left foot shot past David Ospina into the corner of the Napoli goal.

Messi thought he had added a third in the 30th minute, but his goal was ruled out by VAR after the ball had brushed his arm after he’d controlled it on his chest.

The disappointment didn’t last long as Messi’s quick thinking saw him nip in behind Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibali who accidently kicked him on the Achilles heel to concede a penalty.

With Messi receiving treatment, Luis Suarez stepped up to send Ospina the wrong way from the spot.

There was still time for more drama in the first half when Rakitic’s careless challenge gave Napoli a penalty, which Lorenzo Insigne dispatched with ease.

The Italians looked to take the game to Barca in the second half with a lot of pressure, which was higher up the field, but they failed to create enough clear chances, with Hirving Lozano having the best of their second half efforts.

Barca will now play Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal in Lisbon. ■