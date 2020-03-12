Barca-Napol CL tie moved behind closed doors due to COVID-19

MADRID, March 10 (Xinhua) — The Champions League game between FC Barcelona and Napoli, scheduled to be played at 21:00 local time on March 18, will be played behind closed doors with no supporters allowed in the Camp Nou Stadium due to fears of the spread of COVID-19.

The decision was made on Tuesday following a meeting between the club, the Catalan regional government and regional health authorities. It is thought the decision will cost the FC Barcelona around 4.5 million euros (around 5 million US dollars) in lost revenue.

The Catalan General Secretary for Health Gerard Figueras explained on radio station RAC1 that the decision was taken “bearing in mind that Italy is a high-risk country,” for Covid-19.

The regional government had asked for the game to be played behind closed doors, while the football club had wanted club members and season ticket holders to be able to attend.

It has already been decided that other European matches between Spanish and Italian sides will be played in front of empty stadiums, with Valencia facing Atalanta behind closed doors this Tuesday night, while Sevilla’s Europa League match at home to Roma on March 12th and Getafe’s game against Inter Milan a week later will also be behind closed doors with no supporters allowed from either side.