Barcagate looms in the background ahead of Copa del Rey semifinal return leg

MADRID, March 2 (Xinhua) — FC Barcelona and Sevilla meet for the third time in three weeks and just the second time in five days to decide who will book the first ticket to this season’s final of the Copa del Rey.

Barca need to overturn a 2-0 deficit from the first leg defeat they suffered in the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium three weeks ago, but go into the game full of confidence after winning a vital La Liga game in the Pizjuan by the same score on Saturday.

Saturday’s game saw Barca limit Sevilla’s options in attack in a convincing display, but it came at a price as central defender Ronald Araujo suffered a relapse of his ankle injury, while teenage midfielder Pedri tore a calf muscle and will also miss the game.

With Philippe Coutinho, Sergi Roberto and Ansu Fati all still sidelined, coach Ronald Koeman has to decide whether to replace Pedri with forward Antoine Griezmann, Miralem Pjanic or Riqui Puig, with each of the three offering something different to his side.

Sevilla will travel to Barcelona chastened by Saturday’s defeat but they received an injury boost from winger Lucas Ocampos, who could be fit to play some part in Wednesday’s game.

Julen Lopetegui’s men will be very aware that if they can score an away goal, it would leave Barca needing to score four times in order to qualify and Ocampos’ pace on the break could be vital in that aspect.

Off the field circumstances have also caught up with the game following the news of the arrest of former Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu and several former board members as part of ongoing investigations into a corruption scandal that has become known as ‘Barcagate’.

The scandal covers alleged payments to a company ‘Venture 13’ in order to use social media to smear the image of opponents to Bartomeu (including several players) and Bartomeu spent Monday night in police cells before testifying before a judge on Tuesday.

The club is due to hold elections for a new president this weekend and the return leg also takes place amid the frantic closing days of the campaign.

The second semifinal will be played on Thursday between Levante and Athletic Club Bilbao with the home side looking to book their first ever final appearance after a 1-1 draw in Bilbao. Enditem