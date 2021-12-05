Barcelona bicibs is a children’s bicycle convoy dedicated to promoting cycling in Spain.

Barcelona bicibs is a children’s bike convoy that promotes cycling in Spain.

In Catalonia’s capital, a group of parents and children are having a good time as they test a green scheme to make city cycling safer.

Aitana Juncà stands in her pink roller skates, wrapped up against the brisk morning chill, ready to begin her journey to school.

Rather than riding in her father’s car to school, she joins her friends on their bikes for the weekly bicibs, or bike bus, ride through the streets of Barcelona.

Every Friday during rush hour, a convoy of around 70 parents and children, some as young as three, wind their way through the city’s streets to be dropped off at their various schools.

Some of the tiniest are just starting out on two wheels, while others still use stabilisers.

They are, however, all forerunners in a new movement aimed at making cycling in today’s busy cities safer for society’s youth.

As pressure mounts to combat climate change, activists argue that more people should ditch their cars and ride their bikes to school.

In October, a video of the Barcelona bicibs went viral on social media, garnering over two million views and comments from as far as Japan, South Korea, and the United States.

The Barcelona bike bus, which began operations in September, is widely regarded as one of Europe’s largest and is already inspiring new groups to follow suit.

Every Friday, Barcelona has a fantastic school cycle bus.

Few children, regardless of where they are in the world, will think to themselves, “I’d rather be driven to school instead.”

There were only five children involved when the project began.

Change happens quickly. https://twitter.com/uvVHKTIFrG

Other, more established programs exist, such as @cyclebus in Knocknacarra, Galway, Ireland.

The @CyclingBusOX3 in Headington, Oxford, and the @BikeBusEdin in Edinburgh are two of the UK’s cycling buses.

At his seven-year-old twins’ school in Kenilworth, Warwickshire, Adam Tranter established a similar program for kids.

“We saw similar cycle buses at other schools and decided to see if anyone else was interested in putting one together, which they were.”

About 20 parents and 20 children were present.

