Barcelona boss Quique Setien explains Francisco Trincao transfer process

Barcelona signed Francisco Trincao from Braga on deadline day, with the Portuguese prospect due to join up with the club in July

Quique Setien has revealed that Barcelona were already in talks to sign Francisco Trincao before he replaced Ernesto Valverde.

The 20-year-old was officially signed on transfer deadline-day for €31m (£26m) but will stay at Braga until the end of the season.

Speaking ahead of Barcelona’s clash with Levante on Sunday, Setien addressed Trincao’s signing, saying: “I already said the other day – it is an operation that seems good to me.

“It is a bet the club has made, a decision that has been taken and I do not have much to say. Let’s see how it is next season.”

On Twitter, Trincao expressed his delight at joining the Catalan giants, writing: “I am very happy and it will be a great honor to be able to wear the Barcelona shirt from July 1.

“Until that day comes, I am [devoted]body and soul to Braga and I will keep all the commitment and focus to help my current team achieve many successes.”

The move has also been commented on by Trincao’s former coach, Ricardo Sa Pinto, who was dismissed as Braga manager in December.

Speaking to Marca, he said: “He is a great player and has incredible natural talent. Barcelona have made a great signing.

“He has the personality and football talent to succeed at the Camp Nou, but they will need to be very patient with him because he is young and lacks experience.

“He still has time to grow as a player, but the quality is there. He is fast, passes the ball well, has great awareness on the pitch, he’s good one on one and he can provide both goals and assists.

“He is left footed, but he can use his right foot and prefers to play on the right wing. Although he has played through the middle, he is more comfortable on the wing.”