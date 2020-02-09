Barcelona boss Quique Setien makes bizarre ‘step forward’ claim after Copa del Rey exit

Barcelona were eliminated at the hands of Athletic Bilbao but Quique Setien did his best to put a positive spin on the disappointing result

Barcelona took a ‘step forward’ by being eliminated from the Copa del Rey by Athletic Bilbao according to new manager Quique Setien’s baffling claim.

Barca dominated the game but were sunk thanks to Sergio Busquets’ 93rd minute own goal at the San Mamés Stadium.

Lionel Messi missed a late, gilt-edged as the visitors failed to score despite having five shots on target and 70 per cent of possession.

Setien, who has won four and lost the other two of his six games in charge at the Nou Camp, oddly claimed that the 1-0 defeat represented a step forward for the La Liga champions.

“Taking into account what has happened to us in other games from home, we have taken a step forward in terms of what we have to improve,” Setien told reporters.

“It is the same as ever; there are days when you have one chance and put it in, and there are days where you have ten and can’t do it. There isn’t a reasonable explanation.

“I have never known what to blame it on. Their goal came from a play that wasn’t dangerous. There are things that can’t be controlled and this is one of them.

“Everything went well, except for the result. I am happy with the team’s work.”

Bilbao sit ninth in La Liga, 18 points behind Barca, and will take on Granada in the semi-finals which do not feature Real Madrid.

“We controlled the second half,” Setien insisted. “Marc-Andre [ter Stegen]didn’t have any saves to make and it was a shame because we had the game under control.

“We created several clear chances and they got the goal when there was no time for us to react. We looked good and we were the better team.

“We didn’t win but it will come. It is a pity the competition doesn’t give us the chance for revenge but we must be positive despite not deserving to be eliminated.”

With domestic cup glory now out of the question, Barca return to the task of clawing back Real Madrid’s three-point lead at the top of La Liga.