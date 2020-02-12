Barcelona boss Quique Setien meeting with Eric Abidal today over transfer plans

La Liga giants Barcelona are weighing up a mid-season transfer with boss Quique Setien set to meet chief Eric Abidal to discuss plans

Barcelona boss Quique Setien will reportedly meet with director of football Eric Abidal on Wednesday to discuss the club’s transfer plans.

Despite there being plenty of the season remaining, the La Liga giants are not turning a blind eye to any potential moves before the end of the campaign.

Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele are both set to spend a lengthy spell on the sidelines with injuries and Setien is believed to be keen to sign a forward.

Barca are currently three points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid, despite scoring 11 goals more this season.

It is defence that has cost the Catalan giants with Barcelona conceding 28 league goals compared to Real’s 11.

But Spanish outlet Sport claim an attacking target remains the priority with Setien and Abidal set to meet today to discuss potential deals.

Setien had been keen to sign a forward during the recent transfer window, saying: “It’s true we’re speaking about it. But we still have to move things on a little bit.

“It’s not something I am worried about too much, I’m thinking about the match tomorrow (against Ibiza in the Copa del Rey) and against Valencia.

“Everything else has to be studied exhaustively; then we will see what the most convenient [option]is.

“It’s an issue I still can’t answer and I am not going to do so. I have spoken about some things with the club, but nothing in concrete.

“They’re internal issues, and it’s preferable for me if you don’t ask me, because I am not going to say anything, so let’s not waste time.”

Barcelona do have the option of making a signing before the summer.

La Liga transfer rules dictate that teams can sign cover outside the transfer window in exceptional circumstances.

Barcelona would likely have to ‘unregister’ one of their injured players in order to bring in a new player, with that player having to be ruled out for a minimum of five months.

Dembele is set to be out for six months, and that means Barcelona could dip into the market.