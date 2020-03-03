Barcelona boss Quique Setien starts Real Madrid mind games ahead of El Clasico

Setien has fired shots at Zinedine Zidane by telling him that Sunday’s El Clasico is more important for Real Madrid than his side

Barcelona manager Quique Setien has heaped the pressure on Real Madrid ahead of Sunday’s El Clasico at the Bernabeu by proclaiming that the game is more important to Los Blancos than his own side.

Barca hold a two-point lead over their rivals going into the game, which is the 26th game of both their La Liga campaigns.

Real dominated the first El Clasico of the season which finished in a goalless draw, but Zinedine’s Zidane side will be looking to take all three points on Sunday night.

“For them it’s a key game, maybe not decisive, but more important than for us because if we win we’ll go five points clear,” said Setien.

If Madrid don’t win La Liga , in a season where Barcelona have suffered injuries to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, it would be seen as a failure.

Madrid’s 2-1 home defeat by Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday was their third consecutive game without a win in all competitions.

But Barcelona, who drew 1-1 at Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday, are unbeaten in four games.

Zidane hopes his side can play as they did against City – except for the closing minutes when they conceded twice.

“What we need to ensure is our mood is positive. It’s by sticking together that we’re going to get out of this and not listening to what’s being said,” said the Frenchman.

“What we need is for our fans to be with us from the first minute to the 90th. I can understand if they are frustrated or annoyed, but we need them.

“Anything can happen in a game against such good opposition, but the important thing is how we react and we’ll have to play how we did for 78 minutes against Manchester City.”

Barca are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Madrid.

The champions will be without the injured Suarez, Dembele and Sergi Roberto but left-back Jordi Alba has recovered from a thigh problem.