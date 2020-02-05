Barcelona chief Eric Abidal delivers verdict on Neymar transfer swoop

Neymar made 186 appearances for Barcelona, scoring 105 goals and striking up a partnership with Lionel Messi, before he was sold to PSG for a world record £198m in 2017

Barcelona director of football Eric Abidal has hinted that the La Liga giants could make a fresh approach to sign Neymar this summer.

The Blaugrana have been linked with a move for PSG’s Brazilian superstar for almost a year, having sold him to the French champions for a world record transfer fee in 2017.

Lionel Messi is thought to have personally contacted Neymar to persuade him to move back to the Nou Camp last summer, but the two clubs were unable to strike a deal.

However, speaking on the possibility of resigning Neymar, along with Inter Milan’s in-form striker Lautaro Martinez, Abidal admitted that signing a high calibre of player was the only way the club would reach their goals.

The former left-back told Mundo Deportivo: “It depends on planning, passports, many things. I always say, the important thing for me is the sporting aspect, trying to have a stronger team next summer to reach our goals as a club, and from there we will see.

“But having talented players like Lautaro, Neymar or others would always be good for the club.”

Abidal admitted he wasn’t sure if a deal would be economically feasible as he was unsure of Neymar’s price tag.

But he denied that a move would be out of the question, adding: “No, I don’t see it as impossible, ever.

“We will try to work for that. And if you can, well hopefully, and if not, then try to find the best to strengthen the team.

“It is always a decision of the player first, then he will have to talk to his club and from there, if we can do that signing it would be good.

“But always thinking that Barça has had the philosophy of seeing what happens in the B and youth, so we will try plan taking into account what is at home.”

Neymar is expected to miss Tuesday’s clash with Nantes due to a rib injury he sustained against Montpellier on Saturday.