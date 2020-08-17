Barcelona Coach Shortlist Includes Xavi, Arsenal Legend And Controversial Manager, Reports Say

Barcelona is said to be in search of a new coach after being officially eliminated from the Champions League. The names of Barca legend Xavi Hernandez, Arsenal great Thierry Henry and controversial manager Mauricio Pochettino have emerged as possible candidates.

Prior to the UCL, rumors had been circulating that the tension between Barcelona and its current coach, Quique Setien, has been growing. Both parties, however, maintained professionalism and moved on to the Champions League. But just like how it was in La Liga, talks of Setien being replaced surged once more after Barca suffered a humiliating 8-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich on Friday.

Following Barcelona’s record-breaking loss, three prominent names in the sport emerged as early candidates for the important role — Barcelona legend Xavi, Arsenal and Barca great Henry and former Tottenham coach Pochettino, according to Spanish outlets Diario Sport and Diario AS.

Amid Barcelona’s struggles during the La Liga season, Xavi became a strong candidate to replace Setien, with many believing that the Barca all-time great would be the one to help the Catalans get back to their winning ways.

While there has been no concrete offer yet, Xavi recently revealed that he is open to coaching his former club when the time is right.

“I don’t hide, I’ve always said it, my main goal, when the time comes, is Barcelona,” Xavi told Marca. “It’s my home and it would be a dream come true. But now I’m focused on Al Sadd, excited by the new season. When Barcelona have to come, short or long term, it’ll come.”

Pochettino, on the other hand, is famous for his time with Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. The former Spurs boss is also included in the list despite sparking controversy in 2017 when he said he “will never manage Barcelona.”

The renowned coach was able to transform Tottenham into serious Premier League title contenders during his time in North London. Pochettino further proved his winning ability when he led the Spurs to the 2019 Champions League final.

However, the 48-year-old hasn’t managed any club in Europe’s top five leagues since November last year.

Arguably the most surprising name on the shortlist is Arsenal legend Henry, who also spent three years of his glittering career as a Barca player.

After officially retiring, Henry became Montreal Impact’s boss. As a player, Henry was indeed one of the all-time greats. However, the Frenchman wasn’t able to impress as a coach.