Barcelona give up on ‘too difficult’ Arsenal transfer raid for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Barcelona are ready to give up on pursuit of Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal are set to receive a boost with the news that Barcelona are ready to end their hopes of signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon striker had been linked with a move to Spain as the Gunners struggle to put together a good run of form in what has been a disappointing season.

The 30-year-old has been open about his desire to win major trophies before he retires, having only won the French cup and the German cup as of now.

Aubameyang is one of many forwards that have been linked with a move to the Nou Camp as Quique Setien’s side look to strengthen their La Liga lead.

Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo have now outlined why the Catalan giants have turned their attentions to Valencia’s Rodrigo rather than his more experience counterpart.

The report claims that Arsenal have been making things very difficult for club chiefs as they tried to get the ball rolling over a possible deal.

They claim that talks will not be moving any further with Barcelona conscious of wasting time on Aubameyang with the Gunners standing firm.

Arteta said when asked about the rumours earlier this week: “As far as I know, I think a week ago, we were discussing that he said he was so happy.

“He didn’t agree with the things that were being written in the media, that he has his future here.

“I’m so happy with that so that’s where I’m standing at the moment.”

Aubameyang told RMC Sport of his own stance earlier this month: “The English press likes to talk a lot. For now, I’m here. I’m 100 per cent here.”

Despite that claim, club hero Paul Merson believes that Aubameyang will be leave the club in the near future.

“Aubameyang will be leaving,” the former Arsenal playmaker said on Sky Sports’ Soccer Special .

“He will be ringing his agent after that (games on the wing) and saying: ‘I do not want to be tracking back like that.’

“He is coming towards the end of his career and he wants to be playing for a top team.

“He is playing for a top club, but not a top team.”

Arsenal take on Bournemouth in the FA Cup fourth round on Monday before a trip to play Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.