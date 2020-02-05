Barcelona in new contract talks with Lionel Messi despite public spat

Lionel Messi and Barcelona are in discussions over a new deal at the Nou Camp which would see the Argentine stay for another two or three seasons

Lionel Messi and Barcelona have entered into talks over a contract extension at the Nou Camp.

The Argentine’s future is something the Catalans will be keen to sort it with his importance perhaps never higher than it is now.

President Josep Maria Bartomeu has placed Messi’s contract at the top of the club’s to do list and hopes to negotiate a two or three year extension which would trump his usual arragement which sees him sign on annually.

But fellow Barcelona chief Eric Abidal is confident the deal will soon be sorted claiming the six-time Ballon D’Or winner is happy at the club.

He told Sport: “I am. We have the best player in the world and we must not lose it. We must be optimistic. I think Messi is happy here. He is enjoying his work.

“He is showing his best level by winning records. We as a club want to make him happier. And for this we must give him better teammates, better team every year and the possibility of winning titles.

“We will try to do it well and I think that with Leo we will reach an agreement. He knows that Barça needs it.”

Messi and Abidal have disagreed this week though with the Argentine taking to social media to call out his former team-mate turned board member at the Nou Camp.

The 32-year-old took issue with comments he made about the recent dismissal of Ernesto Valverde with the Frenchman claiming he felt players weren’t happy.

Messi has called on him to “name name’s” having criticised his comments that would only serve to feed the media.