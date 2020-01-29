Barcelona legend Lionel Messi pays emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant after tragic death at 41

Lionel Messi has paid an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant after the tragic death of the NBA legend

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has paid an emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant after the NBA legend’s untimely death.

The Argentina international offered his condolences on Instagram hours after the news of Bryant’s passing was confirmed at the age of just 41.

The Los Angeles Lakers icon was killed in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California alongside eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant.

Messi wrote: “I have no words … All my love for Kobe’s family and friends.

“It was a pleasure to meet you and share good times together. We were a genius like few others.”

Messi and Bryant became friends and featured in adverts together over the past 10 years – with both considered as two of the most likeable characters in all of sport.

“We’re the same, Messi and I,” said Bryant back in 2015, having been a huge fan of Barcelona.

“As people, in the way that we speak, we are different – he’s a very reserved person – but we are the same in the love that we feel for our sports. In talent as well.”

The five time NBA champion announced his retirement from the sport back in 2016, and Messi was one of the first to pay tribute to his glittering career.

He said: “It’s always sad to hear when a sportsman is retiring. But @kobebryant will always be in the history books as one of the greatest.

“It was he who helped me become interested in basketball. All the best in the next stage of your life, Kobe.”

The pair first met back in 2006 when introduced by Brazil legend Ronaldinho, with the meeting detailed by Bryant last year.

He said when asked how they were introduced: “(Ronaldinho said) ‘Hey, Kobe, I’m going to introduce you to the guy who’s going to be the greatest player of all time’.

“Wait, what?”, replied Bryant, “But you are the best”.

“No, no”, Ronaldinho insisted, “this kid right here is going to be the best”.

“And that guy was Lionel Messi, who was just 17”.

Bryant has been survived by his wife Vanessa and daughters Natalia Diamante Bryant, Bianka Bella Bryant and Capri Kobe Bryant.