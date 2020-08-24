Barcelona Legend Reacts To Lionel Messi Exit Rumors: ‘We’ll Have To Change Club’s Name’

Former Barcelona star Samuel Eto’o wants the Catalans to ensure that Lionel Messi ends his career at Camp Nou. If the Barca captain does end up leaving, Eto’o thinks that the club would have to change its name.

Messi is entering the final year of his contract with Barcelona. Following a devastating Champions League exit this past season, the longtime Barca captain is once again linked to a move away from Camp Nou.

Eto’o, one of Barcelona’s all-time greats, recently gave his honest opinion about the situation of his former club. The 39-year-old said Messi was like his own son and wants him to stay in Barcelona, urging the board to do everything necessary to keep its best player.

“I love Messi like he was my own son, I want the best for him. Barcelona is Messi and I think if Messi decides to leave, we’ll have to change the name of the club,” Eto’o told Argentine TV channel TyCSports.

“We are lucky in that at Barcelona, we have the best player in the world and of all-time, we have to do everything possible to ensure he finishes his career at Barcelona,” he continued.

Just like any other club, Eto’o assumes that Barcelona is still in the adjustment stage. The former Barca striker pointed out that some of the new recruits are struggling to adapt. However, Eto’o also emphasized that the management should be mindful of its decisions.

“The players who arrived had difficulty adapting,” he pointed out. “I want Barcelona to get up and dream for next season. I hope that those who make decisions, make decisions for the good of Barcelona.”

Barcelona held an emergency meeting on Monday, marking the beginning of its rebuilding process. Under-fire president Josep Maria Bartomeu insisted Tuesday that Messi is looking to end his career at Camp Nou and confirmed that Ronald Koeman will be the club’s new manager, replacing Quique Setien.

“Messi wants to end his career at Barcelona,” Bartomeu told Barca TV. “I regularly speak to him and his father. He’s part of our project. Koeman will be the new manager and he told me that Messi is a key player for our new project.”

Bartomeu admitted that Barcelona should have started making changes last year. Nonetheless, he assured that “the renovation will be as deep as necessary” as Barcelona prepares to bounce back next season.