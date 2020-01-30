Barcelona ‘open to selling’ Ivan Rakitic before transfer deadline after Man Utd enquiry

Spanish giants Barcelona are willing to sell Manchester United transfer target Ivan Rakitic before the end of the window

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic could be on his way out of the Nou Camp, with the Catalan giants reportedly open to letting him leave.

The Croatian has long been linked with a move to Manchester United and Barcelona’s stance means the deal could now come to fruition.

According to Spanish publication Sport, a number of teams are interested in Rakitic and his club are willing to sell.

Serie A sides Juventus and Inter Milan are named as interested parties, along with United, in the report, with all three teams in the market for midfield recruits.

The report also states that Rakitic is keen to stay but Barcelona believe a big offer from a top club will tempt him away. United have reportedly enquired about his services.

The 31-year-old has been an ever present for his side this season, featuring in 22 of Barcelona’s 31 games, but he has only completed a full ninety minutes twice.

He began the season on the bench, with the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Arthur and Sergi Roberto preferred.

Having made just one La Liga start before December, Rakitic expressed his disappointment, saying: “I do not understand the situation because I want to play.

“If I can play, there is no better place than Barca. I want to enjoy every day, and if it can be here, much better.”

It was not the first time Rakitic has complained about his playing time this season, saying he felt like Barcelona head taken his ball away.

“How does my little girl feel when her toy is taken away? Sad”, he said. “I feel the same way. They have taken the ball away from me – I feel sad.

“I understand and respect the decisions of the coach, a club or whatever. I have given so much in these five years that I have been at Barcelona and I want to continue enjoying [myself here].

“I’m 31, not 38, and I feel like I’m at my best.”