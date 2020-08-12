Barcelona player tests positive for coronavirus

ANKARA

A player from La Liga team Barcelona has tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced on Wednesday.

”Following PCR tests conducted this Tuesday afternoon on a group of nine players due to begin the preseason today, one of them has tested positive for COVID-19,” the football club said on their website.

The infected player, whose identity was not disclosed, has been quarantined at his home, the press release added.

Barca will face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash in Lisbon on Friday.

The Spanish side said that the player had not been in contact with any of the senior team members scheduled to travel to Portugal for the match.