Barcelona ready to take make huge loss on Philippe Coutinho by flogging for £77m

Barcelona signed Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool for £142m

Barcelona are ready to cut their losses by allowing Philippe Coutinho to leave for just £77m.

The Catalan giants paid Liverpool a whopping £142m for the Brazil international in 2018 but he has failed to live up to expectations at the Nou Camp.

After persevering with him for a while they shipped him out to Bayern Munich on loan, with the Germans having a £102m option to buy him.

Coutinho returns to Spain this summer but doesn’t appear to be in new manager Quique Setien plans.

Setien, who replaced the sacked Ernesto Valverde a few weeks ago, has ideas of his own and has identified several transfer targets.

The Catalan giants want to make several changes to their squad this summer and are planning to off-load a number of players.

And, according to the Express , Barca have told Coutinho he can leave for a cut-price fee in a bid to bring in some much-needed funds.

Despite Coutinho’s poor recent form the Catalans have still had a number of enquiries about his availability.

The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Tottenham, have all been linked with a move for the 27-year-old.

A return to Liverpool has even been touted if the Reds are unable to land their preferred target in Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz.

Coutinho scored 41 goals and provides 35 assists for his Reds team-mates in 152 appearances during a five-year spell on Merseyside.

Barca reportedly hoped to cash in on him during the transfer window, to fund a move for Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Injuries to Luis Suarez and now Ousmane Dembele mean the La Liga champs’ transfer priority is up front.

Coutinho has bagged 21 goals in 76 games for Barca and seven in 26 for Bayern.