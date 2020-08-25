Barcelona, Real Madrid In-Demand Prospect Won’t Rush Decision On Future, Agent Says

Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz’s agent, Miguel Alfaro, stressed that his client won’t be hasty in making decisions about his future amid reports of Barcelona and Real Madrid showing interest.

Napoli midfield sensation Ruiz is one of the players who have emerged as notable prospects in the current transfer window, with two La Liga giants, Barca and Madrid reportedly eager to add him to their squad this summer. However, the financial blow caused by the coronavirus pandemic has forced even the big-spending clubs to put some of their signings on hold, including the 24-year-old’s possible move to the Spanish top-flight.

In an exclusive interview with Calciomercato, Ruiz’s agent addressed a few things about his client’s future after his spectacular season. Alfaro said that they are well aware that clubs are already eyeing Ruiz after he proved that his strength.

“Fabian has grown over time, in a very special season. With [Gennaro Gattuso], he started in a different role from his habits, and returning to his position, he played games at a spectacular level,” Alfaro told Calciomercato.

“[Ruiz] took home a title and improved a lot in the final stages, despite a strange start to the season for the club,” he said. “He has once again shown that he has the potential to reach the highest possible level in the role of ‘box-to-box player.'”

But as for rumors of Barcelona and Real Madrid knocking on their door, Alfaro insisted that Ruiz would rather take his time and focus on becoming the best player he can be.

“We don’t want to be hasty in the decisions we make. [Napoli] knows our point of view. In any case, what’s important is that Fabian performs in the best way possible,” Alfaro concluded.

Ruiz has made impressive progress in Italy over the past two years. However, with a tremendous number of prospects linked to Barca and Madrid, it is not guaranteed that both Spanish clubs will actually pursue him.

The Catalan club has already started its major rebuilding process. Following the arrival of new coach Ronald Koeman, some notable veteran stars are now linked to a move away from Camp Nou.

Sources from Spain said that Koeman has already proposed Manchester City’s Angeliño, who is currently on loan at RB Leipzig, as a replacement for Jordi Alba.

The newly appointed Barca manager also told Luis Suarez via phone call on Monday that he will not be joining the club next season, RAC1 reported. Koeman terminated Suarez’s contract as he doesn’t see the Uruguayan striker having a future under his reign in Barcelona, the report said.