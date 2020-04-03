Barcelona streets, landmarks deserted as stricter coronavirus lockdown enforced

BARCELONA, April 1 (Xinhua) — Spain’s popular tourist destination Barcelona and its famous landmarks are now completely deserted as the country has been under total lockdown starting this week, aerial footage released by Catalonia’s regional police force showed.

There is close to zero traffic on national highways and coastal roads.

The border with France is also deserted, with no vehicles allowed to cross after Spain has closed its borders. Aerial images show only a few police cars stationed near the checkpoint.

Barcelona’s popular beaches, usually filled with tourists and children, are completely empty, and so are the main thoroughfares in the heart of the city.

The famous Sagrada Familia Cathedral, Barcelona’s main tourist attraction, is also deserted. The city’s main square, Placa Catalunya, usually filled with commuters, remains void.

Spain has reported 102,136 coronavirus cases and 9,053 deaths as of Wednesday, the Health Ministry announced.

The country has been under strict lockdown since Monday, forcing all non-essential workers to stay at home for the next two weeks.