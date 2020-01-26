Barcelona try to hijack Inter Milan transfer deal for Christian Eriksen

Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen could be the subject of a transfer struggle between Inter Milan and Barcelona, who have arrived late to the party

Barcelona are looking to steal a march on Inter Milan as they plot a late move for Christian Eriksen.

The Tottenham playmaker is expected to leave north London before the transfer window shuts next week.

Inter have been in negotiations to sign the Dane for much of the window as Antonio Conte strengthens his side ahead of a title push.

Eriksen met with Tottenham chief Daniel Levy to make it clear he wants a move to the San Siro.

But with the Champions League finalists and the Italian side haggling over a transfer fee Barcelona are free to act, reports Sky Italy.

The Spanish side have recently appointed Quique Setien as their new manager and he will no doubt want to refresh the squad.

Eriksen has played a possession-based game throughout his career with Ajax and Tottenham which would suggest he could fit into the Barcelona system relatively swiftly.

Tottenham want £17m for the 27-year-old but so far Inter have only coughed up £11m plus bonuses.

Personal terms between Eriksen and the Serie A outfit are understood to have been agreed with Inter’s chief-executive Giuseppe Marotta optimistic over the deal.

He said: “Eriksen is a fantastic player. We’re waiting and we’re still confident in this deal.”

Tottenham have continued to use their wantaway star despite the ongoing speculation and Jose Mourinho bought him on against Norwich for the final half an hour on Wednesday.

Eriksen has bagged just two goals this season in 28 appearances with his mind clearly elsewhere.

Mourinho’s predecessor Mauricio Pochettino did his upmost to get the Dane off the club’s books in the summer with it clear he wanted to seek pastures new, but Tottenham retained his services.