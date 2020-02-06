Barcelona Wine Week gives boost to Spain’s sustainable viticulture

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — The first edition of Barcelona Wine Week (BWW) ended on Wednesday with participations of nearly 15,600 visitors and 550 exhibitors from 40 different designations of origin.

“The purpose of this event is to become the reference fair of Spanish wine in the biggest showcase in front of national and international operators,” the event’s Director, Marta Macias, told Xinhua.

The exhibition, held in Barcelona on Feb. 3-5, hosted some 3,200 meetings and presented 600 new products to promote the diversity and richness of Spanish wine to the international community.

Visitors came from over 50 countries, and more than 300 international buyers from strategic markets for Spanish wines were officially invited by the organizers. The significant international presence at the event aimed to boost the exports of the wineries exhibiting at the event, according to the BBW.

Sustainability was also highlighted at the event. “Climate change is affecting the wine industry,” Macías said. “Harvests are coming earlier in the year, grapes mature faster and vineyards have to be at higher altitudes due to global warming,” she explained.

The wines that generated most attention were those with proven ancestral roots, grown at higher altitudes, as well as biodynamic, natural and organic wines, where respect for nature is at the heart of production.

Javier Pages, chairman of Barcelona Wine Week, said that BBW wants to become an event that “everyone in the wine industry wants to be at.” After witnessing its success, he said he believes that “we are on the right track.” Enditem